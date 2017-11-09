Ohio State Drops 1-0 Decision to Saint Joseph's

Buckeyes sit at 5-1-1 heading into Big ten opener vs. Illinois Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Saint Joseph’s Sunday afternoon at Bert L. & Iris S. Wolstein Field at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Buckeyes fall to 5-1-1 while the Hawks improve to 4-1-1.





“I think we just showed a lack of maturity today,” Lori Walker-Hock, Ohio State head coach, said. “We were able to take care of business on Friday but were not able to show up against a team that had a week off heading into today. Credit to Saint Joseph’s, they were able to play direct and cause some problems for us. We were late to everything in the first half and when you’re chasing the game, you’re not going to play like you know how to. We’ll learn, get better and get after it Thursday against Illinois.”

BERGMAN GIVES THE HAWKS THE LEAD IN THE 23RD

In a back-and-forth first half played mostly in the midfield, Saint Joseph’s Paige Bergman played an inswinging corner kick from the left wing that sailed over Ohio State goalkeeper Devon Kerr and in for the 1-0 advantage in the 23rd minute.

EDWARDS STOPPED BY BENDON FROM POINT-BLANK

In the 50th minute, Eleanor Gabriel broke free down the right wing for the Buckeyes and played a low cross from the end line but Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Grace Bendon came out to make the save on Sammy Edwards’ shot from six yards.

FINNEYBROCK HITS WOODWORK

Less than a minute later, Bergman played a corner from the left wing that found the head of Michaela Finneyfrock but her header from six yards caromed off the crossbar and was cleared away.

KOLINSKI THWARTS HAWK ATTACK

After Bailey Kolinski had come on in goal for the Buckeyes to start the second half, the freshman made an excellent stop, coming out from goal to pick the ball off Gabrielle Vagnozzi’s foot after a Saint Joseph’s long ball as it remained a 1-0 contest.

BENDON KEEPS BUCKS OFF THE BOARD AGAIN

In the 67th minute, Edwards ripped a left-footed volley from 20 yards toward the left post but Bendon leaped to make the save. Two minutes after that, Nikki Walts played a cross from the right wing to Sydney Dudley at the far post but Bendon dove to her right to make the stop.

Then, in the 71st minute, after Sarah Roberts earned a free kick just outside the Saint Joseph’s box, Walts hit a low strike through the wall but Bendon once again ranged to her right to make the diving stop. Five minutes later, Gabriel slotted a through ball to Edwards on the left wing and Bendon was able to come out sliding and get her foot on the shot from six yards to keep the Buckeyes off the board once again.

GABRIEL JUST WIDE IN FINAL FIVE MINUTES

With less than five minutes remaining, Gabriel found space on the left wing and cut in but her shot from 12 yards narrowly missed wide right as the Buckeye dropped their first match of the season.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Shots: Ohio State 16, Saint Joseph’s 10

Saves: Saint Joseph’s 9, Ohio State 2

Shots on Goal: Ohio State 9, Saint Joseph’s 3

Corner Kicks: Ohio State 3, Saint Joseph’s 2

BUCKEYE BITS

- Seniors Nya Cason, Sydney Dudley, Sammy Edwards, Eleanor Gabriel, Caitlyn Patton, Emma Wangsness, Nikki Walts and Morgan Wolcott were recognized pregame for their contributions to the program.

- The match marked the second time the Buckeyes were shut out this season.

UP NEXT

The Buckeyes open Big Ten play when they host Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Match: Saint Joseph’s at Ohio State

Date: Sept. 10, 2017

Venue: Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium – Columbus, Ohio

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Attendance: 635

Weather: Sunny and 67 degrees



