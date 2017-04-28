COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A considerable amount of news today regarding future Ohio State football schedules features a series change that has the Buckeyes travelling next year to Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium, site of the team's 2015 College Football Playoff championship game win over Oregon. The opponent will be TCU.
Ohio State and TCU have modified their two-game series into one game that will take place Sept. 15, 2018 at AT&T Stadium. The teams will not meet in 2019.
The agreement calls for both schools to receive $5 million. The Sept. 21, 2019 game with TCU, scheduled before the 2019 Big Ten schedule was released, will be replaced with a home game against the Miami Redhawks in the middle of a challenging pair of road games: at Indiana Sept. 14 and at Nebraska Sept. 28.
Miami and Ohio State will meet for only the sixth time with the last meeting -- Sept. 1, 2012 -- representing the first game for Urban Meyer as Ohio State head coach: a 56-10 Buckeye win.
Scheduled: Ohio State vs. Washington
Ohio State has a two-game series with the Pac-12's Washington Huskies set. The two teams, each of whom were College Football Playoff semifinalists this past season, will play Sept. 7, 2024 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, with the return game set for Sept. 13, 2025 at Ohio Stadium.
Washington is the latest in an impressive slate of home-and-home series Ohio State has scheduled against Power 5 schools, including with:
- Oklahoma (2016 and 2017)
- Oregon (2020 and 2021)
- Notre Dame (2022 and 2023)
- Texas (2022 and 2023)
- Washington (2024 and 2025)
- Boston College (2026 and 2027)
BC Games Moved
The Buckeyes were previously scheduled to play Boston College in a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024, but those games have been moved to the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Ohio State will play host to Boston College on Sept. 19, 2026, and travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.
Games with Bowling Green & Tulsa Added
Ohio State has also added two non-conference home games to its future slate of games:
- Ohio State will host Bowling Green on Sept. 5, 2020; and
- Ohio State will host Tulsa on Sept. 18, 2021.
Ohio State now has complete schedules for the next three seasons, up through 2019.
Future Ohio State Football Schedules
2017 Ohio State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 -- at Indiana
Sept. 9 -- Oklahoma
Sept. 16 -- Army
Sept. 23 -- UNLV
Sept. 30 -- at Rutgers
Oct. 7 -- Maryland (Homecoming)
Oct. 14 -- at Nebraska
Oct. 21 -- Off
Oct. 28 -- Penn State
Nov. 4 -- at Iowa
Nov. 11 -- Michigan State
Nov. 18 -- Illinois
Nov. 25 -- at Michigan
Dec. 2 -- Big Ten Championship Game
2018 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 1 -- Oregon State
Sept. 8 -- Rutgers
Sept. 15 -- vs. TCU*
Sept. 22 -- Tulane
Sept. 29 -- at Penn State
Oct. 6 -- Indiana
Oct. 13 -- Minnesota
Oct. 20 -- at Purdue
Oct. 27 -- Off
Nov. 3 -- Nebraska
Nov. 10 -- at Michigan State
Nov. 17 -- at Maryland
Nov. 24 -- Michigan
Dec. 1 -- Big Ten Championship Game
*AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas
2019 Ohio State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 -- Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 -- Cincinnati
Sept. 14 -- at Indiana
Sept. 21 -- Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 -- at Nebraska
Oct. 5 -- Michigan State
Oct. 12 - Off
Oct. 19 -- at Northwestern
Oct. 26 -- Wisconsin
Nov. 2 -- Off
Nov. 9 -- Maryland
Nov. 16 -- at Rutgers
Nov. 23 -- Penn State
Nov. 30 -- at Michigan
Dec. 7 -- Big Ten Championship Game
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 12 -- at Oregon
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 11 -- Oregon
Sept. 18 -- Tulsa
2022 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 3 -- Notre Dame
Sept. 17 -- at Texas
2023 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 16 -- Texas
Sept. 23 -- at Notre Dame
2024 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 7 -- at Washington
2025 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 13 -- Washington
2026 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 19 -- Boston College
2027 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 18 -- at Boston College
